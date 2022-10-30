Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

