Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.
About Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.
