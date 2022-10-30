Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price to GBX 485

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 520 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($5.86) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $805.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.2319 dividend. This represents a yield of 34.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

