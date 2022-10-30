Centerspace (CSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Centerspace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Centerspace has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $112.27.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter worth $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter worth $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 35.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 52.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Centerspace to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

