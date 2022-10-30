Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

