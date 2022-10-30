TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.93 million, a P/E ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, VP Roy Mcniven acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 81.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

