Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.49 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $211,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

