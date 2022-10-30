Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares in the company, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,088,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

