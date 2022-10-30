Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Reduced by Analyst

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Product Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $282.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 37.97%.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Further Reading

