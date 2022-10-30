Brokers Offer Predictions for General Electric’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

GE stock opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after buying an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

