Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Fox Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FOX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for FOX’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FOX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $912,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in FOX by 160.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 861,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $633,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

