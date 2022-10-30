Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLW. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.