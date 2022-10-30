Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

