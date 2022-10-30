Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for OneSpaWorld in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $835.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77 and a beta of 1.93. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after buying an additional 224,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

