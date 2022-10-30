Oppenheimer Weighs in on Roper Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

