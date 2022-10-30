Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Decreased by Zacks Research

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGRGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $129.70 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Progressive by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 325,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 131,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

