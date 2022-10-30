Enbridge Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter.

Enbridge Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.82.

Enbridge stock opened at C$53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$107.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$46.88 and a 52-week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

