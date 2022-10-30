SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives $66.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJW. Barclays cut their price objective on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $50,966.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,554.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SJW Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SJW Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJW opened at $69.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

