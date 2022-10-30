Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $50.27

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

BAND opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $308.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,878 over the last ninety days. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.1% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 124.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the second quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

