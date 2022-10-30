Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $38.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.21.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $21,113,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 1,066,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

