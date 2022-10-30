Analysts Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target at $11.00

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

