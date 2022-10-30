Analysts Set Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) PT at $12.73

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of GLPEY opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

