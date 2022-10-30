Incyte (INCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Incyte by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 331,530 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

