SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives $142.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

