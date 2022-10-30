Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$60.64

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$44.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.11. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$39.95 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Insider Activity

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total transaction of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.76, for a total value of C$1,241,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,347,350.64. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826.

Spin Master Company Profile



Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

