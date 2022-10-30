Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €36.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €26.26 ($26.80) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($64.90).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

