The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

ETR DWS opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.20. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

