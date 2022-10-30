UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €15.40 ($15.71) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.40 ($13.67) to €14.80 ($15.10) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.14) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

