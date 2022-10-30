Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Declines By 13.4%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the September 30th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 862,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,482,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 478,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.12% and a negative net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

