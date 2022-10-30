Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tikehau Capital (OTCMKTS:TKKHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Tikehau Capital from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Tikehau Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TKKHF opened at 25.02 on Thursday. Tikehau Capital has a one year low of 24.04 and a one year high of 25.02.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in providing a full range of financing products including senior secured loans, equity, senior debt, unitranche, mezzanine, and preferred shares. The firm seeks to make early stage, mezzanine, and turnaround investments and manage long-term capital for institutional and private investors in various asset classes including credit, listed, private equity, and real estate.

