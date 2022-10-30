Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Lifted to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

