Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €65.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a one year high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 35.24.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

