St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,020 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($12.57) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,673 ($20.22) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,518.29.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
STJPF opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
