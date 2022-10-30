Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 52-week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.60.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

