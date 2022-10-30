MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €275.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €275.00 ($280.61) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($185.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €183.95 ($187.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €178.43. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

