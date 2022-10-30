Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Expands By 36.8%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 310,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Braskem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $12.20 on Friday. Braskem has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.22.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.67). Braskem had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that Braskem will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 41,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Howard Weil lowered Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

