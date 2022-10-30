The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 36.8% in October

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the September 30th total of 473,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.
NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $68.48 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
