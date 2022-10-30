DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. DHC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 911,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 233,853 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,028,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $10,281,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in DHC Acquisition by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

