Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

