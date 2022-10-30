Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMHGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.