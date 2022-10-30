StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CEMI opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.91. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 59.52% and a negative return on equity of 96.63%.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
