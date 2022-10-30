Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.46 on Friday. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

