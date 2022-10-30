Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $0.67 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.