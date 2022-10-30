StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49.
