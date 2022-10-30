StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
