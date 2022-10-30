StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.28. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.