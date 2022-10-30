ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.