Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

