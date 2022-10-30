Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.
