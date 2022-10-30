Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

