AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.40. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,639 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.