Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.28 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

