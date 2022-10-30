Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.28 on Friday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
