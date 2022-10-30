The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.87. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

