StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
