StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Stories

